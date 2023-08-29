Watch Now
'I'm very confident in my first day': Towson University welcomes largest freshman class ever

Posted at 1:42 PM, Aug 29, 2023
TOWSON, Md. — It wasn't just the grade schoolers returning to the classroom on Monday.

Just off York Road, Towson University students returned to the classroom.

It's the largest new class the university has ever welcomed with nearly 5,300 students, including more than 3,000 freshman.

That includes some students adjusting to the size difference compared to high school.

One thing the freshman class isn't lacking though, confidence.

"It's very big. And I like it. And I kind of got lost for my second class, But I got it. I'm very confident in my first day," one student said.

"Definitely achieving my goals. You know, it's already day one. I already feel as though I'm already heading that direction," another student said.

