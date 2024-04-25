'I'm In College Acceptance' event celebrates first-generation college students

BALTIMORE — Taking the next step into higher education is never easy, but some Baltimore City students were helped along the way to make that transition easier.

On Thursday over 75 students were celebrated at Building STEPS' 'I'm In College Acceptance Event.'

The students were celebrated after their hard work from participating in the STEM education/college prep program.

Each student was accepted into more than one four-year university.

They were also surprised with a giveaway from IKEA Baltimore.

Building STEPS is a Baltimore-based nonprofit that gives Baltimore City high school students exposure to STEM careers.

To learn more about Building STEPS, click here.