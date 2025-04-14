"I'm going to end this once and for all": Man allegedly shoots, kills brother in front of their mother

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Charging documents reveal details into a deadly shooting in Randallstown.

It all began Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police were called to the 400 block of Winlee Road for reports of an assault with a gun.

Officers at the scene found Jason Tuck, 38, in the front yard and asked where the suspect was.

Jason identified himself as the suspect and officers detained him.

After arresting Jason, police found the victim, Kevin Tuck, Jason's brother, dead in the kitchen from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police spoke with the victim's mother, who was present at the time of the shooting.

She told officers that Jason lived at the home and that he came back around 3:00 pm with his children and that she had given him some money.

Kevin came in a few minutes after Jason, that's when an argument about money began.

The mother continued to say that Jason became very irate and said "I am going to end this once and for all."

Jason would then go upstairs and "tear his room up" looking for something.

He came back down the stairs with a shotgun.

After their mother tried to get in between them, Jason shoved her out of the way and proceeded to fire at his brother.

Back at the police station, Jason confirmed that he was arguing with his brother about money and that he got the shotgun from his bedroom and loaded it to try to scare him.

He also said that he had the gun pointed at the ground when it went off and that there was no physical fight before the shooting occurred.

Police confirmed they found the weapon, a 12-gauge shotgun, in the hallway near the kitchen.

Jason is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.