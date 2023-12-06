Identity sought for homicide suspect

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to be connected to a homicide that happened in Southwest Baltimore.

On December 2, around 3:15, Anton Kancir was found shot in the face in the 4000 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Kancir was taken to an area hospital, where he later died a short time later.

Surveillance video in the area captured a suspect before and after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lock-Up.