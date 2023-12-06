Watch Now
Identity sought for homicide suspect

Homcide suspect sought.png
Baltimore Police Department
Baltimore Police are looking for an individual seen in surveillance video and photos related to a deadly shooting that took place in the 4000 block of Edmondson Avenue.
Posted at 6:53 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 19:04:25-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to be connected to a homicide that happened in Southwest Baltimore.

On December 2, around 3:15, Anton Kancir was found shot in the face in the 4000 block of Edmondson Avenue. 

Kancir was taken to an area hospital, where he later died a short time later.

Surveillance video in the area captured a suspect before and after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lock-Up.

