Identity sought for an attempted sex offense suspect

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help identifying a suspect in an attempted sexual offense.

According to authorities, the incident happened Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of 5 ½ Street.

Around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the area and spoke with the victim, who stated that an unidentified man, armed with a gun, grabbed her as she was walking in the area.

Police say the juvenile was able to break free from the man without injury, notifying police.

Authorities have released a photo of the suspected person. Anyone with information regarding this individual should call 911.