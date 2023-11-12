Watch Now
Identity of fatal hit-and-run suspect sought

Baltimore County Police
Police need the public's help identifying a fatal hit-and-run suspect
Posted at 2:44 PM, Nov 12, 2023
WINDSOR MILL — Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team is hoping the public can help identify a fatal hit-and-run suspect from July.

The crime occurred at 11:40pm on July 3, 2023 in the area of Dogwood and Rolling Road in Windsor Mill.

The woman was operating a Burgundy/Maroon SUV at the time.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect in this case, you are asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.

Information may be provided anonymously through the Baltimore County Police DepartmentiWATCHprogram or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

