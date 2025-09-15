ICE: Previously convicted Maryland sex offender given final order of removal from U.S.

BALTIMORE — ICE is out with the latest edition of their "Worst of the Week" list which provides a rundown of the agency's latest arrests of undocumented migrants with a criminal history.

Among those named is 41-year-old Honduran national, Carlos Romero-Hernandez, a previously convicted sex offender in Upper Marlboro.

Online court records indicate his crimes were committed in May of 2023, but Romero-Hernandez wasn't officially charged or taken into custody until July of that year.

Romero-Hernandez eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree sex offense in April 2024.

Prince George's County Judge Nicholas Rattal ultimately sentenced Romero-Hernandez to eight-years behind bars, suspending all but 45 days, meaning Romero-Hernandez served less than a year in prison.

By January 2025, court records suggest Romero-Hernandez violated his probationary release.

Romero-Hernandez was rearrested in February 2025, only to be freed again.

In July 2025, he allegedly violated probation a second time prompting another arrest warrant to be issued.

ICE said they captured Romero-Hernandez on September 8. He now has a final order of removal from the U.S.