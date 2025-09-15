Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ICE: Previously convicted Maryland sex offender given final order of removal from U.S.

ICE pledges immigration crackdown on businesses. Here's what it looks like
© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc.
ICE
<p>In recent months, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has signaled it would significantly step up audits and raids on employers in order to sniff out undocumented workers and those who hire them. (File Photo)</p>
ICE pledges immigration crackdown on businesses. Here's what it looks like
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — ICE is out with the latest edition of their "Worst of the Week" list which provides a rundown of the agency's latest arrests of undocumented migrants with a criminal history.

Among those named is 41-year-old Honduran national, Carlos Romero-Hernandez, a previously convicted sex offender in Upper Marlboro.

Online court records indicate his crimes were committed in May of 2023, but Romero-Hernandez wasn't officially charged or taken into custody until July of that year.

Romero-Hernandez eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree sex offense in April 2024.

Prince George's County Judge Nicholas Rattal ultimately sentenced Romero-Hernandez to eight-years behind bars, suspending all but 45 days, meaning Romero-Hernandez served less than a year in prison.

By January 2025, court records suggest Romero-Hernandez violated his probationary release.

Romero-Hernandez was rearrested in February 2025, only to be freed again.

In July 2025, he allegedly violated probation a second time prompting another arrest warrant to be issued.

ICE said they captured Romero-Hernandez on September 8. He now has a final order of removal from the U.S.

Carlos Humberto Romero-Hernandez,
Carlos Humberto Romero-Hernandez,

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are