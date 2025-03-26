Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league announces team coming to DMV area

BALTIMORE — The BIG3, a league that boasts former NBA players and defense, announced a team will represent the DMV area.

This year, team participating this season will represent a city as the league transitions to a fully location-based model this summer.

The league is in its eighth season and will tip off on June 14. It's featuring eight new teams and the team representing the the DMV will be called the "DMV Trilogy" coached by Stephen Jackson.

Jackson played for NBA teams like the New Jersey Nets and the Golden State Warriors.

“This is a landmark moment in our league,” said BIG3 Co-CEO Ice Cube. “These cities have shown up for us year after year and we are honored to represent and reward those fans with a new franchise of their own. The basketball energy in these cities is unmatched, and we’ve seen first-hand the power of their fanbases.

Some of the players in the league include Jeff Teague, Joe Johnson and Gerald Green.

The league is now starting fresh with these eight teams, and each will feature a new roster with player and coach pairings never seen in the BIG3 before.

Each team will also receive a home game in the summer of 2025.

The teams are:

