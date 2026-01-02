ICE Baltimore arrests Guyanese man convicted of 1999 Maryland murder

ICE Baltimore arrested a man in connection with a murder that occurred in Maryland, authorities say.

Christopher Adolph Franklin, who authorities describe as a criminal illegal alien, came from Guyana and was previously convicted of first-degree murder and felony use of a handgun, per officials.

According to ICE, Franklin came to the United States as a lawful permanent resident in 1985, but he violated the terms of his status when he committed the murder in 1999.

He remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

