ICE arrests undocumented Honduran man allegedly involved in PG County hit & run

OXON HILL, Md. — ICE has arrested an undocumented migrant from Honduras, one month after he allegedly caused a head-on collision leaving one person seriously injured.

The wreck happened November 9 in Oxon Hill.

Kevin Alexis Mendez-Ortiz, who illegally entered the country in 2022, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and colliding with another vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

ICE said the female passenger in the car Mendez hit suffered a broken vertebrae, collarbone, and wrist, along with fractured ribs, a ruptured diaphragm, and collapsed lung.

Prince George's County Police later issued Mendez 11 traffic citations, including driving without a license, failing to provide insurance information, and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

ICE Kevin Alexis Mendez-Ortiz

“This tragic incident underscores why ICE remains steadfast in its mission to identify, apprehend and remove illegal aliens who pose a threat to public safety,” said ICE Baltimore acting Field Office Director Jeremy Bacon. “A U.S. citizen suffered devastating injuries because of the reckless behavior of an illegal alien who had no lawful right to be in our country. The Baltimore field office extends our deepest hopes for our fellow citizen’s full and speedy recovery."