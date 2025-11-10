ICE arrests two men convicted of sex crimes in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Over the last four days ICE has arrested a pair of undocumented migrants each convicted of past sex crimes in Maryland.

On November 6 federal agents took 41-year-old Jose Rivera-Medrano, of El Salvador, into custody.

ICE Jose Rivera-Medrano

In December 2018 Medrano was accused of sexually abusing a child in Rockville.

He was convicted in October 2019 and sentenced to 20-years in prison, but Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jill Cummins required that he only serve half of that time behind bars.

The very next day after Medrano's arrest, the feds tracked down Nilo Herrera-Sanchez in Montgomery County.

ICE Nilo Herrera-Sanchez

Court records show the Peruvian native was found guilty of second-degree rape and sex offense back in April 2010.

Despite sentencing him to 40-years combined for both crimes, Circuit Court Judge Joseph Dugan, Jr. allowed Sanchez to serve only 15-years of that punishment.