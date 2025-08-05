ICE arrests six Maryland women allegedly involved in burglary ring operating across the United States

Six Maryland women were arrested by ICE for their alleged involvement in a burglary ring that had been operating in the United States, per the Department of Homeland Security.

On July 25, at 12:30 p.m., officers with the Norwood Police Department in Massachusetts responded to the area of Neponset Street for reports of a residential break-in.

Officers at the scene spoke to residents, who said they came home to find several women inside of the home.

When the residents confronted them, they each fled to a vehicle that was waiting for them and left the area.

Moments later, one of the officers saw a car that matched the suspect description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

After the driver did not stop their car, a pursuit began that quickly ended on Dean Street.

Six women left the car and fled on foot in a nearby wooded area. One of the officers pursued and apprehended one suspect.

After establishing a perimeter, a plain clothes officer saw some of the suspects behind a business and apprehended two of them after a brief foot pursuit.

Two more suspects were taken into custody after attempting to flee across a nearby river and the sixth suspect was arrested moments later.

The suspects were identified as Mirabela Caldararu, Flavia Gabriela Caldararu, Jajela Chiciu, Emilia Sardaru, Elizabeth Sardaru, and Mihaela Ion.

After working with DHS to identify each suspect, authorities learned each woman is originally from Romania, but have addresses in the Maryland area, with active warrants from other states for similar offenses.

“This burglary ring will no longer be able to victimize American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These criminal illegal aliens should have never should have been allowed to walk free on Massachusetts streets to steal from Americans—And under President Trump and Secretary Noem, they won’t.”

Three of the six women were released on bail and taken into ICE custody. Two men, who allegedly were also involved in the burglary ring and arrived to court to post bail, were also taken into ICE custody. The remaining suspects are still being held.

Each suspect is charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, conspiracy, possession of burglarious instruments, and resisting arrest.

“We commend the outstanding police work, teamwork, and inter-agency coordination that led to the safe and successful apprehension of all six suspects,” said Chief Christoper Padden of the Norwood Police Department