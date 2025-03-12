ICE arrests man with ties to Nicaraguan massacre, Mexican cartel in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Javier Zeledon Reyes was arrested by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Hyattsville, Maryland.

According to authorities, Reyes, 56, was initially arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas on March 23, 2023 and he was issued to appear before an immigration judge.

During the hearing, he admitted that he served in the Nicaraguan army between 1995-1996.

Reyes also admitted to firing an AK-47 into a crowd of civilians, killing 20 of them, and relocating to Mexico and providing material to support a cartel.

He was then ordered to be removed from the United States to Nicaragua.

“This arrest highlights exactly why ICE is vital to the safety of our nation,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Baltimore acting Field Office Director Matthew Elliston. “This individual, while in proceedings, admitted to his horrific past— massacring innocent people and later aiding a ruthless drug cartel in Mexico. His presence in the United States was a direct threat to public safety, and thanks to the diligent work of our officers, he will no longer be able to hide in our communities. ICE remains committed to identifying, arresting, and removing dangerous criminals who have no place in our neighborhoods.”

Reyes currently remains in ICE custody as he awaits his removal.