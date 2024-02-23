BEL AIR, Md. — The relationship between 24-year-old Angelo Spencer and a 17-year-old girl was over, but he showed up outside her home on Bedford Road in Bel Air on Thursday determined to see her.

By the time he left, the young woman’s grandmother, 73-year-old Mary Bland, had suffered what would prove to be fatal injuries.

“It’s such a scary thing to happen,” said Anthony Macre, one of Bland’s neighbors, “She was such a nice woman, Christian, church-involved, always taking care of other people and the last person who deserves something like this.”

A police report outlines how the ex-boyfriend drove to the house, texted the young woman to meet with him and then tried to make noise outside the basement door to get her attention when she refused.

At that point, according to charging documents, Spencer then jumped in his car and drove here to this Home Depot where he purchased a pair of gloves, a glass cutter and a folding knife.

Upon his return, he tried to break into the home through the back door, and when that failed, he headed to the front and rang the doorbell where Bland met him at the door.

“I think it was an interaction where it was, ‘You need to get out!’ That kind of thing, and he reacted in a very psychotic and disgusting way,” said Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore, “Yes, and used a knife to stab and kill her. Likely, dozens of stab wounds.”

The six-foot-five, 300-pound Spencer then went upstairs and assaulted the teen before fleeing from the home, only to be picked up sheriff’s deputies in Abingdon a short time later.

“Her granddaughter… I just feel so bad for the family,” said Macre, “For them to go through something like this in our small little community, it’s a nightmare. Honestly. A nightmare, but thankfully, they got him instantly, and I wish nothing, but the worst for this man.”

