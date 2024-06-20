Watch Now
"I will never see Kai graduate high school": 40 years for man who murdered teen outside Frederick hotel

Posted at 3:39 PM, Jun 20, 2024

FREDERICK, Md. — A 24-year-old Frederick man will spend the next 40 years behind bars for the April 2021 murder of a teenager.

Tyree Ronell Deangelo Haynes was convicted of gunning down 17-year-old Malakai Cooke outside the Country Inn & Suites near Francis Scott Key Mall.

Haynes has been jailed since his initial arrest in June of 2021.

Prosecutors used area surveillance footage to link Haynes to the deadly shooting.

Prior to his death, Cooke reportedly expressed fear that Haynes would kill him, even moving in with friends in an attempt to protect his family.

At sentencing Cooke's mother gave the court this impact statement.

“Tyree stalked my son for months. My son told me he feared for his life and I will never see Kai graduate high school,” said Katey Cooke.

Upon release, Haynes will be on 5 years supervised probation and barred from contacting Cooke's family.

