"I truly am a good man": Man cleared of murdering fiancee, still sent to jail over possessing gun

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City jury has acquitted a man of murdering his fiancee.

Back in June 2022, George Kuhn called 911 admitting to shooting and killing 36-year-old Kristy Helmert.

Police charged him with first and second degree murder, but Kuhn's lawyers argued that wasn't the case.

The couple was sitting inside Helmert's car as they began to argue.

Prosecutors said it was Kuhn who pulled a 40-caliber handgun and shot Helmert.

Kuhn told jurors it was Helmert who was armed. The defense claims Kuhn took the gun away to prevent Helmert from ending her own life.

The jury ended up clearing Kuhn of murder, but convicted him of illegally possessing a gun.

Kuhn was prohibited from carrying due to a long criminal history.

Court records show Kuhn was convicted of a 2000 drug offense in Baltimore County, and for assault in 2007 and 2011.

In between, Kuhn was arrested for robbery. The case was placed on the STET docket.

A judge ordered Kuhn to serve seven years behind bars for the gun possession charge related to Helmert's death.

Derrick G. Hamlin, an attorney representing Kuhn, issued a statement saying his client is relieved, but remains concerned.

"Mr. Kuhn has lost his fiancée, his four children for which he had full custody, his job as a foreman, and all he owns while incarcerated. He also has been wrongly branded a murderer. Now that he's been found not guilty, he deserves the chance to rebuild his life without this shadow hanging over him," said Hamlin.

Through his attorney, Kuhn said "I did everything I could to save her, and I will always feel responsible because I could not stop her. I’m grateful for the jury’s decision, but I hope the world can now see who I truly am. A good man!"