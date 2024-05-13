'I owe everything to God, good health, and good friends'

PARKVILLE, Md. — Imagine living to see WWII, the Civil Rights movement of the 60's, Vietnam, the birth of the cell phone, the creation of the internet, and, oh yeah, the dawn of A.I. These major events have been part of 100-year-old Madelyn Daniels' timeline in her life of service.

Daniels had a birthday party at Oak Crest Senior Living Community on Sunday. At the age of 94, she was inducted into the "Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame" for her volunteer work. She was a member of USO (United Service Organizations) and served Johns Hopkins on various committees.

For her entire career in the workforce, she had been an employee at General Electric, which is an accomplishment in and of itself. Being able to stay at one company is unheard of today.

"I didn't go to college; I graduated and went to work the next day," says Daniels. "I started out as a clerk typist, and when I left, I was hiring the secretaries. So I had 25 years, and I worked my way up. I don't think you can do that today."

When asked the question, "What's the key to longevity?" Daniels responded, "I think it's being optimistic and also laughing a lot. I've been reading these things in the paper 'How to Live to Be 100,' so I look and say, 'Oh, I've done that. I've done that. I've done that.' I think it's trying to look on the bright side and having good friends. I'm lucky to have that."