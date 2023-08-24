'I need to get out of here': Girlfriend identifies suspect in deadly hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged Tony Edmonds, 56, from North Carolina for a hit-and-run crash on August 14

Around 5:20pm Monday, officers responded to the area where they located a 1999 Mitsubushi Mirage.

Once they approached the vehicle, police found an 88-year-old woman, identified Tuesday as Barbara Logan, inside of it, with front end damage.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the woman was driving through the intersection with a green light, when the driver of a white pick-up truck drove through a steady red light colliding into her.

The driver, later identified as Edmonds, fled the scene northbound onto Callaway Avenue from Liberty Heights.

A witness at the scene provided a description of the vehicle, which was later determined to be a white Ford F-150 with a tan lower stripe and front-end damage.

Three days later, the owner of the suspect vehicle walked into the North District police station to report she saw her car on the news.

She told police during an interview she was in Baltimore to help a friend and Edmonds, her boyfriend, arrived in Baltimore to find her.

She said while doing house work he all of a sudden said "I got to go, I got to go, I need to get out of here."

After identifying Edmonds as the driver of the suspect vehicle, she stated he last called her from their home in North Carolina on the morning of August 17.

On August 21 Edmonds girlfriend called Baltimore Police and said that Edmonds was in her presence and they would both come down to Baltimore City for a voluntary interview.

She also advised to police the truck, involved in the hit-and-run, was stored at a garage in North Carolina. Troopers from the North Carolina State Police later secured the truck and held it for evidence.

Edmonds confirmed in an interview that he was the driver of the vehicle.

He claimed he did not see Logan's vehicle until it was in front of him.

After the collision, Edmonds stated he was scared and left the scene to meet with his girlfriend where he saw the news reports of the collision and fled to North Carolina.

He then drove it to the garage because he was too scared to leave it at home.

Once the interview was done, he was arrested.

Edmonds is charged with criminal neglect.