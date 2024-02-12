“I am now set for retirement”: Eastern Shore man hits $5 million lottery jackpot

MARYLAND — Two Maryland Lottery players are feeling the love right in time for Valentine's Day.

One participant from Silver Spring won the Feb 8th Cash4Life drawing which counts as $1,000 per week.

The second, a 56-year-old, owner of a fire-protection company, took home the whole casino. He claimed $5 million from a 50 Years game scratch-off, at a Dash In store, located at 7201 Main Street in Worcester County.

He initially wanted to retire upon receiving the good news but decided against it.

“At first, I said ‘I’m done,’ but we have been too dedicated to this company for 30 years to walk away,” the business owner said.

For folks who are feeling the luck of the draw, the Cash4Life prize is still out there waiting to be taken home.