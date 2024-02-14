I-95 crash in Harford County involves tractor-trailer

ABINGDON, Md. — A crash on I-95 in Harford County this afternoon involved a car pinned against a Jersey wall by a tractor-trailer.

Fire/EMS crews said no one was injured. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company reported on social media that "one patient was evaluated and released on scene."

The incident happened in the southbound lanes near the Route 24 exit.

Dan Gast, an inspector at the site, wrote on Facebook: "This was insane[;] it happens out here way too much"

The fire company said the scene was cleared by about 4:30 p.m.