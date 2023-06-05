Watch Now
I-83 shut down in both directions near PA/MD line after man fled traffic stop

Posted at 5:12 PM, Jun 05, 2023
BALTIMORE — I-83 is currently backed up from the town of Jacobus, through Shrewsbury to the Maryland line.

According to our ABC station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, state police were searching for a man who fled a traffic stop this morning, who may have been armed with a handgun.

That man has been found but the investigation isn't over, so the highway is still closed.

The highway is shut down in both directions between exit 4 and 8.

Detours are being done around the area but traffic is extremely slow going.

