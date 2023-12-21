Watch Now
I-83 traffic moving again after crash shut it down near Pennsylvania line

Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 21, 2023
PARKTON — Early this morning, I-83 was shut down near the state line after a truck driver drove into opposing traffic lanes and crashed into a tree.

No one else was injured besides the truck driver, said Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded shortly before 6:50 a.m. to I-83 at Old York Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The victim was a male who was driving a white box truck. He was driving south; for unknown reasons, the truck veered over to the northbound lanes, drove off the road, and crashed.

The interstate was closed in both directions for a Medevac helicopter to arrive and fly the victim to a hospital.

No further details were immediately available about the victim's condition. Stay with us for any updates.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

