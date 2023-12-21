I-83 traffic moving again after crash shut it down near Pennsylvania line

PARKTON — Early this morning, I-83 was shut down near the state line after a truck driver drove into opposing traffic lanes and crashed into a tree.

ALERT: Baltimore County; Crash; I-83 North Prior to Exit 36 MD 439 Old York Rd; all lanes closed in both directions #MDTraffic soc — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) December 21, 2023

No one else was injured besides the truck driver, said Maryland State Police.

Serious crash has both north and southbound lanes of I-83 shut down near exit 36, Old York Road (MD-439), in #ParktonMD. @BaltCoFire special rescue team and haz-mat team both working. @MDEnvironment, @shocktrauma Go-Team and 2 @MDSP medevacs on scene as well. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/QsMmORNKML — Andrew Doyle (@doyle0213) December 21, 2023

Troopers responded shortly before 6:50 a.m. to I-83 at Old York Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The victim was a male who was driving a white box truck. He was driving south; for unknown reasons, the truck veered over to the northbound lanes, drove off the road, and crashed.

The interstate was closed in both directions for a Medevac helicopter to arrive and fly the victim to a hospital.

83 Crash

No further details were immediately available about the victim's condition. Stay with us for any updates.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

