I-83 traffic moving again after crash shut it down near Pennsylvania line

PARKTON — Early this morning, I-83 was shut down near the state line after a truck driver drove into opposing traffic lanes and crashed into a tree.
ALERT: Baltimore County; Crash; I-83 North Prior to Exit 36 MD 439 Old York Rd; all lanes closed in both directions #MDTraffic soc— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) December 21, 2023
No one else was injured besides the truck driver, said Maryland State Police.
Serious crash has both north and southbound lanes of I-83 shut down near exit 36, Old York Road (MD-439), in #ParktonMD. @BaltCoFire special rescue team and haz-mat team both working. @MDEnvironment, @shocktrauma Go-Team and 2 @MDSP medevacs on scene as well. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/QsMmORNKML— Andrew Doyle (@doyle0213) December 21, 2023
Troopers responded shortly before 6:50 a.m. to I-83 at Old York Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
The victim was a male who was driving a white box truck. He was driving south; for unknown reasons, the truck veered over to the northbound lanes, drove off the road, and crashed.
The interstate was closed in both directions for a Medevac helicopter to arrive and fly the victim to a hospital.
No further details were immediately available about the victim's condition. Stay with us for any updates.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.