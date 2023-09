HAGERSTOWN, Md. — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision that included at least four tractor-trailers.

Maryland State Police say the crash happened Friday morning on the southbound side of I-81 near Showalter Road in Washington County.

WJLA chopper footage of I-81 Tractor trailer crash

In addition to one confirmed death, multiple others were hurt.

The scene remains closed to traffic.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.