A 26-year effort to battle childhood cancer is marking a new milestone.

Hyundai's Hope on Wheels program is celebrating Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The program has given a total of $250 million to agencies that battle childhood cancer, including about $3 million to Johns Hopkins.

Eric Raabe, a pediatric oncologist at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, was the recipient of this year's Hyundai Scholar Award, and Yioli Ktena got the Hyundai Young Investigator Award.