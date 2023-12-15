Hyundai car clinic kicks off this weekend

BALTIMORE — There have been nearly 4,000 car thefts in Baltimore County through November of this year.

That's more than the past two years combined.

They say KIA and Hyundai's are most at risk.

Thefts of those cars make up 60 percent of this year's numbers alone.

This weekend, there's a free fix to keep your car more secure. A Hyundai car clinic is set up at M&T Bank Stadium. It's closed for the day today, but also runs tomorrow and Sunday.

There, technicians will install a software upgrade. It fixes a tech loophole thieves have been taking advantage of.

Not all cars need it but it's easy to check before you go. Even if you don't, you'll still get something to deter thieves.

"Customers can go to Hyundai anti-theft dot com, put in their serial number, and that will tell them exactly whether they need to come down to see us for a software solution. If they don't need a software solution. Everyone that shows up still gets a complimentary steering wheel lock," said

The clinic is in parking lot H at M&T Bank Stadium.

It runs 8 to 5 tomorrow and 8 until 2 on Sunday.