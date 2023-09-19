Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor to hold inaugural 'Crack the Crab Feast'

BALTIMORE — All crab lovers are going to want to hear about this one.

Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor announced they will be holding their inaugural all you can eat 'Crack the Crab Feast.'

The feast is set for September 30, at 11:00 a.m., at the hotel's sixth-floor pavilion.

The event is $75 per person and includes all you can Maryland blue crab, two drink tickets and a customized crab mallet.

A percentage of the proceeds from the event will go to support Thread, a Baltimore-based nonprofit organization.

To reserve your spot for the feast, click here.