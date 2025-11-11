Husband turns self in two days after wife's murder in Montgomery County

FAIRLAND, Md. — A 58-year-old man has turned himself in after his wife was found murdered inside of their Fairland home last Thursday.

Edwin Javier Aragon allegedly shot and killed Sarahi Concepcion Aragon-Cruz in the 3000 block of Memory Lane before fleeing the scene.

It wasn't until 48 hours later that Aragon surrendered at the Montgomery County Police Department's 3rd District Station in Colesville.

Court records show the two were in the process of a divorce.

It appears a judge also issued a final peace order against Aragon back on October 2.

He's currently being held without bail on first-degree murder charges.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 5.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.