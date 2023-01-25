Hunters charged on Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Three men who are banned from owning guns were charged with illegally hunting birds on the Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County last month.

Kirk Thompson Jr., 26, of Upper Marlboro, George Barksdale III, 23, of Lothian, and Nicholas Price, 26, of Lothian, are prohibited from having guns due to prior criminal convictions, said Maryland Natural Resources Police in a social-media post today.

The three men were apprehended Dec. 31 when officers saw them in a boat with goose silhouette decoys inside, pulling ashore on private property, said police.

The men were seen coming out of a nearby marsh with loaded shotguns and dressed in camouflage waders.

They were issued 20 citations and four warnings, totaling $5,7000 in fines, for hunting without permission or safety certificates, using shotguns with more than 3 shells, and not having required stamps for hunting. They were also charged with illegally having guns.