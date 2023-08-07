Hundreds of firearms collected during gun buyback program

BALTIMORE — The Archdiocese of Baltimore worked with city police to help get guns off the streets.

On Saturday, they held a gun buyback program at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

It's the same place where 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey was shot and killed back in January, and four others were hurt.

"​The turnout was crazy. There were lines and lines of cars people coming through just to get rid of their guns. And that's the kind of thing we want to see. Because we know there are too many guns on our streets," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

"This was a major effort to sponsor a gun buyback and also a resource fair for people to safely turn in their weapons and then also offer resources for people for different things, jobs, healthcare, many different opportunities to get resources they may not otherwise have access to," said Father Mike Murphy, St. Joseph's Monastery Parish.

WMAR-2 News was told that 356 firearms were purchased, including 158 handguns and 17 semi-automatic weapons.

