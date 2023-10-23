Hundreds of families given free groceries at pop-up grocery market

BALTIMORE — Families gathered at a pop-up grocery store in Brooklyn on Sunday.

It was at City of Refuge.

At the pop-up, 500 families got a week's worth of free groceries.

Groceries included everything from turkey, chicken, and sausage to fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as eggs and milk.

The Hunger Relief Company, Goodr, and Bristol Myers Squibb partnered for the event.

​"Feeding the insecure as one of the social determinants of health, and we have partners—minority businesses, other corporate partners—out here really doing the purpose work," said Rondu Vincent with Bristol Myers Squibb.

He says there have been several pop-up grocery stores this year, with more to come.