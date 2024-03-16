Hundreds of artists, crafters gather at the American Craft Made Marketplace

BALTIMORE — They crochet, sew, bead, and mold.

From jewelry to embroidery, you can pick up something truly one of a kind this weekend.

The American Craft Made Marketplace is at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Nearly four hundred artists and crafters from across the country are there to show off their talents and wares.

WMAR asked one crafter what makes this show stand out.

"I don't think you can say how important it is," Amy Blair said. "There are the best crafters in America and it's right in our backyard and you don't get a chance to see this level of craft anywhere else really. So it's amazing to just come out downtown Baltimore and see the best craft in America."

The show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.