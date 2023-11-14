Hundreds from Baltimore Jewish community head to DC for rally

Hundreds of members of the Baltimore Jewish community boarded buses Tuesday morning ahead of a planned rally in support of Israel in Washington DC.

The March for Israel rally, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the nation's capital was expected to draw thousands from around the country.

WMAR-2 News/Paul Jaffey Baltimore Stands with Israel signs at the location for the bus departure for DC rally.

The rally was put together in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America, of which the Associated is a part of.

Big names on the rally's website for the line up include actor Debra Messing and singer Ishay Ribo.