Humane Society of Harford County waiving adoption fees due to lack of space

Humane Society of Harford County
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 13, 2023
HARFORD COUNTY — Animal shelters nationwide are dealing are packed to capacity and Maryland is no different.

On Tuesday, The Humane Society of Harford County announced they are waiving adoption fees for all dogs at least a year old.

“We are taking way more animals that we can adopt out, and it’s mainly dogs,” said Bob Citrullo, executive director of the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC). “Dogs are also staying in the shelter longer these days which is stressful for the animals as well as the staff and volunteers who care for them. More animals and longer stays also stress the shelter system because the longer they stay, the more they cost.”

The HSHC is booking surrender appointments out into July and August to help free up space.

If you can't adopt, the shelter is also looking for foster parents to house dogs for a certain period of time to help free up space. HSHC will also provide supplies and medical care.

Another program the shelter has re-instated is the Lonely Hearts Club to help decrease the length of stay for dogs who have been at the shelter for 4 months or more. The shelter has put a package together valued at $150 that includes a free 32-lb. bag of kibble as well as a 3-month supply of flea, tick and heartworm preventative.

HSHC is located at 2208 Connolly Road in Fallston or online at harfordshelter.org. The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 11-6, Saturdays from 10-5, and Sundays from 12-4.

