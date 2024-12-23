Human remains found in car in Aberdeen related to Delaware homicide

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Aberdeen Police Department assisted the New Castle County Police Department from Delaware in a missing person and homicide investigation.

Tracy Nyariki, of Newark, Delaware, was reported missing by her employer on Friday night because she hadn't been to work for several days.

Nyariki was not home when the police showed up. After searching the apartment they became concerned for her safety. They identified, Nobert Matara, as a potential person of interest in her disappearance.

With the help of the Aberdeen Police Department, they tracked Matara's car to the 1100 block of S. Philadelphia Road in Aberdeen.

Police found dismembered human remains in the car and Matara was arrested Saturday night.

He is in jail in Maryland awaiting extradition to Delaware on first-degree murder charges.

New Castle County Police Department Nobert Matara faces murder charges in Delaware.

Police have not released how Nyrariki and Matura knew each other.

Additional charges may be filed against Matara.

If you have any information or related video footage regarding these incidents, please contact Detective Holubinka at (302) 395-8254.

