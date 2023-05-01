Hull Street Blues Cafe celebrates 35th anniversary of Pride of Baltimore II

BALTIMORE — Pride of Baltimore II celebrated its 35th anniversary on Sunday.

On April 30, 1988, Pride of Baltimore II was launched in the Inner Harbor.

To celebrate the Baltimore landmark, a party was held at Hull Street Blues Cafe.

They donated 20 percent of food and drink proceeds to the Planks for Pride fundraising campaign.

"A wooden vessel, in a very typical way, schooners that made Baltimore famous, privateering work in the 1812 war, and caused the British to come, so she's sailed as far East as Ukraine and Russia and as far West as China and everywhere in between," said Captain Jan Miles.

The Pride of Baltimore II is a replica War of 1812 ship.