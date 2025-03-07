Watch Now
Huge shipment of floor tiles seized at Port of Baltimore for falsely claiming to be "low-emission"

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 10,000 counterfeit vinyl flooring tiles in Baltimore on February 25, 2025. The flooring tiles displayed an unauthorized UL Greenguard certification mark and unauthorized L2C trademark. The tiles were valued at $72,422, had they been authentic.
BALTIMORE — Customs officials seized thousands of cases of counterfeit floor tiles at the Port of Baltimore.

The vinyl tiles were marked as having low chemical emissions - but U.S. Customs and Borders Protection said the trademarks were counterfeit, according to a press release.

A shipment from China of 10,400 cases of United Diamond Core SPC tiles arrived at the Port back in January, destined to an address in Wyoming.

But customs officers seized the tiles on Feb. 25, and trademark holders confirmed the trademarks were fake.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection noted:

The UL Greenguard mark certifies that the product has low chemical emissions, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which pose serious health concerns to consumers.

Flooring is "one of the primary sources of VOC pollution," UL Solutions notes.

