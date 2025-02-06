Howard County's first distillery to close its doors

COLUMBIA, Md. — It was the first distillery in Howard County when it set up shop about nine years ago - and now, it's shutting down.

Lost Ark Distilling Company just announced it will end its rum production in Columbia on Feb. 15.

The business said on Facebook that it's the "end of an era," but it's still asking customers to stop by over the next two weekends to support the staff and stock up on bottles.

"We love you all," they posted on Facebook.

The distillery is next door to Hysteria Brewing, which also shut its doors recently.