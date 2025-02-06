Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Howard County's first distillery to close its doors

Lost Ark Distillery in Columbia
WMAR
Lost Ark Distillery in Columbia<br/>
Lost Ark Distillery in Columbia
Posted

COLUMBIA, Md. — It was the first distillery in Howard County when it set up shop about nine years ago - and now, it's shutting down.

Lost Ark Distilling Company just announced it will end its rum production in Columbia on Feb. 15.

The business said on Facebook that it's the "end of an era," but it's still asking customers to stop by over the next two weekends to support the staff and stock up on bottles.

"We love you all," they posted on Facebook.

The distillery is next door to Hysteria Brewing, which also shut its doors recently.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are