Howard County to expand its 'Feed the Green Bin' program to 10,000 more homes

Howard County is expanding its composting initiative.

This weekend, more than 10,000 homes in the Jessup, Long Reach, and Mt. Hebron neighborhoods will get a postcard with information on how they can start participating in the County's 'Feed the Green Bin' program next month.

"By further expanding this curbside food scrap collection, we are empowering more households to reduce waste, lower emissions, and continue to a cleaner, greener future for our community," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

According to the County, nearly 30% of what ends up in its landfills, could be composted instead.

This includes items like fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, eggshells, pasta, paper towels, coffee grounds and tea bags.

You can learn more about the program here.