Howard County substitute teacher facing child pornography charges

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A substitute teacher who briefly worked in the Howard County Public School System has been charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

Thomas Miller worked in the schools on three separate occasions, two days at Marriotts Ridge High School (Jan.4 and March 7) and one day at Wilde Lake High School (Dec. 13, 2024).

Miller didn't work in HCPSS buildings in prior years officials say.

Police confirmed the charges are not related to HCPSS students and all actions leading to the arrest happened in Baltimore County.

Prior to being hired, Miller completed all background reviews and training.

"This is very disturbing news, and we take this matter extremely seriously. The individual was removed from our list of eligible substitute teachers, and a no trespass order has been issued barring him from all HCPSS properties," the Howard County Public School System said in a statement.

Members of the school community are asked to notify a school administrator and contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-2222 if they are aware of any other incidents.