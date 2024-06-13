Howard County Schools adjusts 2024-2025 start and dismissal times

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is adjusting 2024-2025 start and dismissal times for 11 elementary and middle schools.

Some will change by as little as 10 minutes, while others will change by up to 30 minutes.

Certain schools will start earlier, others will begin later.

The school system says the changes are meant to "increase bus efficiency and eliminate single tier buses, alleviate traffic congestion at respective campuses or neighborhoods, and address community and school administrator’s concerns."

Here's a breakdown of the new changes compared to this past school year.

2023-2024 School Hours 2024-2025 School Hours 9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m. Bushy Park Elementary School 9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. 9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m. Clarksville Elementary School 9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. Dayton Oaks Elementary School 9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. 9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m. Forest Ridge Elementary School 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. Hammond Elementary School 9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m. 9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m. Laurel Woods Elementary School 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m. Lisbon Elementary School 9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. 9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m. Stevens Forest Elementary School 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School 9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.