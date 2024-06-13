Watch Now
Howard County Schools adjusts 2024-2025 start and dismissal times

Howard County School Board
Paul Jaffey/WMAR
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jun 13, 2024

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is adjusting 2024-2025 start and dismissal times for 11 elementary and middle schools.

Some will change by as little as 10 minutes, while others will change by up to 30 minutes.

Certain schools will start earlier, others will begin later.

The school system says the changes are meant to "increase bus efficiency and eliminate single tier buses, alleviate traffic congestion at respective campuses or neighborhoods, and address community and school administrator’s concerns."

Here's a breakdown of the new changes compared to this past school year.

2023-2024 School Hours2024-2025 School Hours
9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m.Bushy Park Elementary School 9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m.Clarksville Elementary School 9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.Dayton Oaks Elementary School 9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m.Forest Ridge Elementary School 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.Hammond Elementary School9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m.
9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m.Laurel Woods Elementary School8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m.Lisbon Elementary School9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
9:25 a.m. – 3:55 p.m.Stevens Forest Elementary School8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School9:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
2023-2024 School HoursMiddle Schools2024-2025 School Hours
8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.Glenwood Middle School7:50 a.m. – 2:35 p.m.
7:50 a.m. – 2:35 p.m.Oakland Mills Middle School8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
