Howard County receives a $4 million grant for new sidewalks along Dobbin Road

HOWARD CO., Md. — Howard County receives a $4 million grant to construct sidewalks and crosswalks along the east side of Dobbin Road from Oakland Mills Road to MD 175.

County Executive Calvin Ball announced the news on Wednesday. The state funding will support the construction of the project's initial phase.

When completed, the Dobbin Road project will include:



New sidewalks on segments of the west side of Dobbin Road, McGaw Road, and Oakland Mills Road between Dobbin Road and Oakhall Lane.



Seven new pedestrian crosswalks at four existing signalized intersections.



A 10-foot-wide shared-use pathway that extends along the entire length of Dobbin Road, from Oakland Mills Road to Snowden River Parkway.

"The Dobbin Road project helps build on our collective goal of creating an environment where our residents of all ages and abilities can safely connect to schools, parks, neighborhoods, and key destinations across Howard County," said Ball.

According to Howard County Transportation Administrator Bruce Gartner, the project is said to allow more access to jobs, education, shopping, and restaurants in the Howard County area.

The $4 million grant is the largest State grant ever awarded to the County for a bicycle and pedestrian project.

In addition to the grant, an additional $500,000 in County funding was allocated the Dobbin Road project as a part of the County's Complete Streets initiative.

Construction on the pathway will begin in 2025.