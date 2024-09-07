Watch Now
Howard County Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that happened Friday night in Elkridge.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Authorities say a woman crossing the 6200 block of Washington Boulevard was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Washington Boulevard, then hit again by another car traveling north. Neither vehicle stopped.

The pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the investigation into the make and models of the vehicles is ongoing.

A portion of Washington Boulevard in that area was closed for approximately four hours. Anyone with information on the collision or the vehicle involved should contact PFC White at 410-313-6220.

