Howard County opens submissions for new County flag

HOWARD COUNTY — YOUR artwork could fly high over Howard County for generations.

Public entries are now open for the new design of the official county flag.

For each design submission you'll also have to describe your personal connection to Howard County and how the design embodies the County. All ages are encouraged to participate, but parents or legal guardians must submit on behalf of individuals under 18.

When crafting a submission, the Flag Commission recommends keeping the following five principles in mind, as outlined in "Good" Flag, "Bad" Flag by Ted Kaye:

Keep it simple

Use meaningful symbolism

Use two or three basic colors

No lettering or seals

Be distinctive or be related

The Howard County Flag Commission will review designs received and select up to ten for a public vote in the fall, and have three finalists by Winter of 2025. The County Executive will then evaluate the Commission’s recommendations and choose a design to present to the County Council for final approval. The adoption of a new flag requires legislative authorization.

Regardless of who wins, the three finalists will each receive $1,000.

You can submit your design here. Submission are open until June 30th.