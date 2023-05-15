Howard County library draws pushback from residents saying it's too expensive

COLUMBIA, Md. — Building a library isn’t usually a controversial decision from a local government.

When that library comes with a $144 million price tag, people take notice.

That's the proposed cost of a new library for Howard County to set on the Kittamaqundi Lake.

“I think that the library is perfectly good as it is to the extent that it’s not the parking could be expanded, the building could be renovated for a fraction of the cost," said Jake Brudett.

The current proposal is to tear down the central library and rebuild it on the lakefront.

It would use money from the state, county and downtown Columbia.

The majority of the project's funding is $80 million coming from the estimated increase in tax revenue for downtown Columbia.

Tonya Aikens, the president and CEO of Howard County libraries, looks at it as an investment in education.

“The public library is public education for all, right? And we do a ton of collaboration with our school system," said Aikens.

"This project is supported by not only our superintendent but the head of our community college," added Aikens.

Jen Blando is a community member in support of the proposed library.

“I’m really excited about having really amazing library in downtown Columbia," said Blando.

Howard County Progressive Dems Hiruy Hagdu is one of the organizers for a town hall tonight for people to voice their feelings on the new library.

“I think what a lot of people I’ve talked to have concerned with is it costs a lot, there’s nothing wrong with this existing library," said Hagdu.

County Executive Calvin Ball was unavailable for an interview today.

The proposal is in his 2024 budget and he said in a previous statement the construction would start in 2026 if approved.