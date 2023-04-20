Howard County leaders discuss new investments to boost home ownership

HOWARD COUNTY — The goal is to help boost home ownership.

On Thursday, Howard County leaders talked about investments to make that happen.

This year's proposed budget includes $10 million towards the housing opportunities trust fund and $1 million toward rental assistance.

"The Housing Opportunities Trust Fund is crucial for constructing new, affordable units, rehabilitating existing units, providing rent subsidies and so much more," said Council member Deb Young.

Money will also be used to create rental security deposit programs.

The news conference took place in front of Roslyn Rise, a new mixed-income development in Columbia.

It will provide 153 units.