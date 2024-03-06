Watch Now
Howard County is buying the farm and the tennis court too

Howard County added to its extensive amount of protected woodland today. County officials announced the purchase of land at the north St. John swim and tennis club in Ellicott City.
County officials announced the purchase of land at the North St. John's Swim and Tennis Club in Ellicott City.

 The eight acres of preserved land include over 4 acres of woodland, two tributary streams to the Patapsco River, and recreational sites.

The land is part of the conservation easement program Howard County started in 2022.

Since then, it has preserved 70 acres of land in addition to this new deal.

