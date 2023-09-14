Watch Now
Howard County Government currently experiencing issues with website

Posted at 1:47 PM, Sep 14, 2023
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Government is currently experiencing technical difficulties with the hosting company that serves their website.

In a tweet they said, "This is a public facing site and does not involve any of our internal operations."

While the site is down, residents are asked to contact to email ask@howardcountymd.gov or contact the Office of Public Information at 410-313-2022 if assistance is needed.

