Howard County Good Friday closings

HOWARD COUNTY — In observance of Good Friday, several places in Howard County including government offices and animal shelters will be closed today.
According to howardcountymd.gov, you can expect the following closures.
CLOSED on Friday, April 7th
- County government offices
- 50+centers
- Animal shelter
- Historic sites
Despite the holiday, several business and services like county parks, courts and trash pickup will remain available today. Those can be seen below.
OPEN on Friday, April 7th
- All trash, recycling, yard trim and food scrap services
- Alpha Ridge Landfill
- Courts
- County parks
- Gary J. Arthur, North Laurel and Roger Carter Community Centers
- Robinson Nature Center
- Harriet Tubman Cultural Center
- Kiwanis-Wallas Hall
- Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill Activity Rooms (open only for scheduled programs)
- Meadowbrook Athletic Complex (open only for scheduled programs)
- Ellicott City B&O Station Museum
- RTA operates on regular weekday schedule
Howard County has also shared its closures for Easter Sunday which you can find here. All business and services unavailable this weekend will return to normal hours begning Monday.