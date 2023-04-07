Howard County Good Friday closings

HOWARD COUNTY — In observance of Good Friday, several places in Howard County including government offices and animal shelters will be closed today.

According to howardcountymd.gov, you can expect the following closures.

CLOSED on Friday, April 7th



County government offices

50+centers

Animal shelter

Historic sites

Despite the holiday, several business and services like county parks, courts and trash pickup will remain available today. Those can be seen below.

OPEN on Friday, April 7th



All trash, recycling, yard trim and food scrap services

Alpha Ridge Landfill

Courts

County parks

Gary J. Arthur, North Laurel and Roger Carter Community Centers

Robinson Nature Center

Harriet Tubman Cultural Center

Kiwanis-Wallas Hall

Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill Activity Rooms ( open only for scheduled programs)

for scheduled programs) Meadowbrook Athletic Complex ( open only for scheduled programs)

for scheduled programs) Ellicott City B&O Station Museum

RTA operates on regular weekday schedule



Howard County has also shared its closures for Easter Sunday which you can find here. All business and services unavailable this weekend will return to normal hours begning Monday.