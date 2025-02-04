Howard County gets new auditor

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County has picked a new auditor, after former auditor Craig Glendenning faced major community protests over alleged racial profiling for his investigation of an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority meeting.

The County Council has just unanimously selected accountant Christopher Ashman to be the county's new auditor.

Ashman will start in his new role Feb. 10.

After Glendenning, deputy Owen Clark served as acting auditor until March 2024, when Lisa Geerman temporarily took over the position. She recently retired, said the County Council Administrator's executive assistant.

The County Council unanimously selected Ashman at their Feb. 3 meeting.

He previously served as Audit Director at the accounting firm Clifton Larson Allen, and also at the firm Sikich, LLC.

County Council Chairperson Liz Walsh said in a statement: