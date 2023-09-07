Howard County first MD jurisdiction to have medics use this tool in the field

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County first responders now have access to a major tool to help save lives.

The county announced EMS staff will have access to whole blood for critical and emergency patients.

They're the first county to give all crews county-wide access to the tool.

Whole blood is unseperated blood, meaning it has red and white blood cells in it, as well as platelets and plasma.

It allows medics to start blood transfusions before getting to an emergency room.

"Within those patients who unfortunately succumb to their injuries, it is hemorrhage that is the leading cause of preventable death. That's the thing that we can hopefully try to slow down to try to fix and try to get people the best outcome possible," Dr. Matthew Levy, HCDFRS Chief Medical Officer, said.

The program actually went live ahead of schedule and has been used since last week.

It's already helped save one person's life.

While Howard County is the first county to use whole blood in the field, they're not the first state program to do so.

Just last month, Maryland State Police announced all of their medivac helicopters will carry whole blood when needed.